Rufus King HS; student walkout planned in protest of gun violence

Students at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee are taking a stand after a fight outside the school ended in gunfire – sending five people to the hospital.

Students at Rufus King High School are planning a walkout Friday, Feb. 4 at 2:45 p.m. Students plan to wear red to show their support to end gun violence and walk to the football field for a press conference.

The call for action comes after five people were sent to the hospital after a shooting outside the high school Tuesday night, Feb. 1.

Milwaukee police say a dispute over Facebook led to a fight between two females – and an adult male suspect discharged a firearm multiple times.

Shooting scene near Rufus King High School, Milwaukee

Officials laid out the details of the incident in a news conference on Wednesday morning. They say officers responded to a report of a fight outside of Rufus King High School around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday. While officers were en route, the fight was upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they did not locate any shooting victims. But their investigation revealed there had been a fight between two females outside the school -- during the school's high school basketball game.

As a large group gathered to watch this fight, an adult male suspect discharged a firearm multiple times -- which resulted in injuries to five people.

Shooting scene near Rufus King High School, Milwaukee

At 7:45 p.m., three female victims, ages 15, 16, and 17, arrived at a hospital reporting non-fatal injuries from the gunfire. Around 10 p.m., two additional female victims, ages 15 and 20, arrived at a different hospital -- also reporting gunshot injuries. All five victims were injured when the shots were fired outside of Rufus King High School. Nobody inside the school was hurt.

"To have adults respond to a situation like this and use that level of violence. It's unacceptable. Unacceptable on all levels," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. "And I have this message to those adults who don't understand what that means -- accountability is real. This is not going to be tolerated in this city. Absolutely not."