RNC Milwaukee headliners, keynote speakers announced: see the list
MILWAUKEE - The Republican National Convention's arrangements committee and the Trump campaign on Saturday announced the list of headliners and keynote speakers for the RNC in Milwaukee.
Here's who is expected to speak.
Trump and family
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Eric Trump
- Co-Chairman Lara Trump
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
Entertainers, celebrities, industry leaders
- Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition
- Tucker Carlson, Television Host
- Savannah Chrisley, TV Personality and Criminal Justice Reform Advocate
- Franklin Graham, Renowned Faith Leader
- Lee Greenwood, Country Music Star
- Alina Habba, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor
- Diane Hendricks, Owner of ABC Supply
- Tom Homan, Former Acting ICE Director
- Chris Janson, Country Music Star
- Perry Johnson, Businessman
- Charlie Kirk, CEO of TPUSA
- Sean O’Brien, President of TEAMSTERS
- Vivek Ramaswamy, Businessman
- Amber Rose, Rapper & Influencer
- David Sacks, CEO of Yammer
- Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods
- Dana White, CEO of UFC
- Steven and Zach Witkoff, Businessman
Featured
RNC leadership
- RNC Chairman Michael Whatley
- COA Chairwoman Anne Hathaway
- Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus
GOP officials, candidates
- U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL)
- U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)
- U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)
- U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO)
- U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), NRSC Chairman
- U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH)
- U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
- U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
- U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)
- U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Kari Lake (R-AZ)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Jim Banks (R-IN)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Rogers (R-MI)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Sheehy (R-MT)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Sam Brown (R- NV)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno (R-OH)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Dave McCormick (R-PA)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Hung Cao (R-VA)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Hovde (R-WI)
- U.S. Senate Candidate Gov. Jim Justice (WV) & Babydog
- U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-4)
- U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA-1)
- U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-6)
- U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-9), NRCC Chairman
- U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), House GOP Conference Chair
- U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-1)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-6)
- U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)
- U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19)
- U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (FL-21)
- U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)
- U.S. Rep. John James (MI-10)
- U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2)
- U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1)
- U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)
- U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)
- U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (TX-38)
- Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)
- Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)
- Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
- Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD)
- Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX)
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)
- Attorney General Brenna Bird (R-IA)
- Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R-NC)
- Mayor Eric Johnson, Mayor of Dallas & Former Democrat
- Mayor Trent Conaway, Mayor East Palestine, Ohio
- Dr. Ben Carson, Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Kellyanne Conway, Former Counselor to President Donald J. Trump
- Ric Grenell, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence
- Peter Navarro, Former Director of United States Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy
- Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State
- Linda McMahon, Former U.S. Administrator of SBA
- Newt Gingrich, Former U.S House Speaker
- Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Rep. (NY-1)
‘Everyday Americans’
On Friday, the Trump campaign announced a list of the "everyday Americans" who will be featured in the convention's programming. It includes Milwaukee native and U.S. Army Veteran Sgt. William Pekrul.
The campaign said Pekrul was part of the second wave of troops in the assault on Normandy on June 6, 1944. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Silver Star for his service in World War II.