RNC Milwaukee headliners, keynote speakers announced: see the list

The Republican National Convention's arrangements committee and the Trump campaign on Saturday announced the list of headliners and keynote speakers for the RNC in Milwaukee.

Here's who is expected to speak.

Trump and family

Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump

Co-Chairman Lara Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Entertainers, celebrities, industry leaders

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition

Tucker Carlson, Television Host

Savannah Chrisley, TV Personality and Criminal Justice Reform Advocate

Franklin Graham, Renowned Faith Leader

Lee Greenwood, Country Music Star

Alina Habba, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor

Diane Hendricks, Owner of ABC Supply

Tom Homan, Former Acting ICE Director

Chris Janson, Country Music Star

Perry Johnson, Businessman

Charlie Kirk, CEO of TPUSA

Sean O’Brien, President of TEAMSTERS

Vivek Ramaswamy, Businessman

Amber Rose, Rapper & Influencer

David Sacks, CEO of Yammer

Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods

Dana White, CEO of UFC

Steven and Zach Witkoff, Businessman

RNC leadership

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley

COA Chairwoman Anne Hathaway

Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus

GOP officials, candidates

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL)

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO)

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), NRSC Chairman

U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH)

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)

U.S. Senate Candidate Kari Lake (R-AZ)

U.S. Senate Candidate Jim Banks (R-IN)

U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Rogers (R-MI)

U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Sheehy (R-MT)

U.S. Senate Candidate Sam Brown (R- NV)

U.S. Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno (R-OH)

U.S. Senate Candidate Dave McCormick (R-PA)

U.S. Senate Candidate Hung Cao (R-VA)

U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Hovde (R-WI)

U.S. Senate Candidate Gov. Jim Justice (WV) & Babydog

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-4)

U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA-1)

U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-6)

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-9), NRCC Chairman

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), House GOP Conference Chair

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-1)

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-6)

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19)

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (FL-21)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)

U.S. Rep. John James (MI-10)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1)

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (TX-38)

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)

Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD)

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)

Attorney General Brenna Bird (R-IA)

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R-NC)

Mayor Eric Johnson, Mayor of Dallas & Former Democrat

Mayor Trent Conaway, Mayor East Palestine, Ohio

Dr. Ben Carson, Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Kellyanne Conway, Former Counselor to President Donald J. Trump

Ric Grenell, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence

Peter Navarro, Former Director of United States Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy

Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State

Linda McMahon, Former U.S. Administrator of SBA

Newt Gingrich, Former U.S House Speaker

Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Rep. (NY-1)

‘Everyday Americans’

On Friday, the Trump campaign announced a list of the "everyday Americans" who will be featured in the convention's programming. It includes Milwaukee native and U.S. Army Veteran Sgt. William Pekrul.

The campaign said Pekrul was part of the second wave of troops in the assault on Normandy on June 6, 1944. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Silver Star for his service in World War II.