The world will focus on Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday, July 15.

FOX6 got a sneak peek of the convention's media row as organizers prepare to host tens of thousands of journalists from around the world.

Anne Hathaway, the convention's chairwoman, told FOX6 they were expecting roughly 15,000 credentialed journalists. Instead, they have 30,000.

"We’re going to see senators, governors, members of Congress, elected officials from all over the country," Hathaway said. "In addition to that, we have luminaries, celebrities, business people, but this is going to be the convention about everyday Americans who are not doing well under the policies of Joe Biden.

Not everyone who will attend the RNC can fit inside Fiserv Forum, so some global media crews will work inside UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Hathaway said she still expects the convention will bring roughly $200 million to the regional economy. One pressing question she would not answer: when and where former President Donald Trump will announce his running mate.

On Friday, the Trump campaign announced a list of the "everyday Americans" who will be featured in the convention's programming. It includes Milwaukee native and U.S. Army Veteran Sgt. William Pekrul.

The campaign said Pekrul was part of the second wave of troops in the assault on Normandy on June 6, 1944. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Silver Star for his service in World War II.