Ride MCTS app shuts down Friday, part of WisGo transition

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System reminds riders that the Ride MCTS app will shut down Friday, April 29.

Ride MCTS has been replaced by a new app called WisGo, powered by Umo Mobility, which was introduced earlier this month.

Bus patrons with a previously purchased Ride MCTS app fare should use it before Friday at 8 a.m. If they are unable to use it, they can call MCTS Customer Service at 414-937-3218 or text 711 to transfer the remaining balance to an MCard.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Bus riders will still be able to use MCards and cash to pay bus fares, in addition to WisGo. The WisGo/Umo Mobility app has the following features:

Two fare options : Riders may purchase a 105-minute fare for $2 or a 24-hour fare for $5. These are temporary fare options until the full app rollout in the fall.

Immediate activation : Umo fares activate immediately upon purchase, so riders should not purchase fares until ready to board their bus. The fare will expire in 105 minutes or 24 hours from the moment riders make the purchase. This protocol will change in the fall, when new fare validators are installed on buses.

Live bus information: MCTS said it apologizes that this feature was functioning only intermittently and has been working diligently to restore it. Live bus tracking was fully restored Thursday.

MCTS MCard

WisGo is one of the first steps toward MCTS’ implementation of a new fare collection system, expected to be fully operational this fall. When the full app launches, there will be more ways to pay via the app – including Apple Pay and Google Pay – and bus tracking will improve.

Riders can get WisGo by downloading the Umo App in the App Store or Google Play and entering "Milwaukee" as their location. For more information about WisGo powered by Umo, visit the MCTS website.

Advertisement