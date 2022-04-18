MCTS new fare collection system includes upgraded mobile app

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) debuted on Tuesday, April 19 a new fare collection system that starts with the switch to a new mobile app.

A news release says riders can download the Umo app and select the Milwaukee metro area to find WisGo.

The new app moves Milwaukee County closer to achieving a better, simpler, and more equitable rider experience come fall, when the modern fare collection system goes live. In addition, WisGo, powered by Umo, will connect MCTS riders to not only its bus services but to other forms of travel across Wisconsin, such as The Hop, Bublr Bikes, as well as all transit systems that use Umo in the future.

Riders can get WisGo when they download the Umo App in the App Store or Google Play and enter in "Milwaukee" as their location. Umo replaces the previous RideMCTS app which will expire on April 29.

What has changed?

The MCTS news release says two fare changes come with the new app.

First, riders may purchase a 105-minute fare for $2 or a 24-hour fare for $5. Transfers are automatically included.

Second, both fare types are time-based, so the clock begins to countdown the instant you purchase a fare. Riders are encouraged to purchase fares only when they are ready to travel. Downloading the app will not impact any other modes of payment such as M•CARDs, U-Passes, Commuter Values Passes, or cash.

What's ahead?

The rest of the new fare collection system launches in the fall. MCTS will begin educating riders about how the account-based system works and introduce other rider-friendly features before then.

For more information about WisGo powered by Umo, visit RideMCTS.com/WisGo.