Richfield home invasion; 4 arrested, help from Milwaukee, Wauwatosa PD

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators revealed on Friday, Oct. 27 that they have arrested two men and two women in connection with an armed home invasion in Richfield.

Officials said in a post on the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page the first two were taken into custody during a search warrant with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit early Friday morning. The other two suspects were arrested later Friday with help from the Milwaukee Police Special Investigations Division and the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Nob Hill Estates, Richfield

The two suspected of entering the residence armed with loaded firearms are 18 and 19-year-old men from the City of Milwaukee. Two women, both age 18, were arrested for party to a crime for their involvement in the invasions.

The break in this case came from a couple of different sources. A neighborhood canvass revealed images from doorbell cameras of the suspect vehicle as well as one of the suspects. Those images allowed investigators to search Flock Safety cameras in the area and locate higher definition imagery of the suspect vehicle. From there, the investigation ultimately led to the search warrant early Friday morning.

The names of the suspects are not being released at this time as they have not been formally charged. All four of them will remain in custody at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Lt. Tim Kemps of the Washington County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement:

"This level of violence and violation of this community’s sense of security cannot and will not be tolerated. To have all suspects in custody is a true testament to our investigators’ dedication to our community and the fulfillment of our agency’s mission statement. My hope is these arrests provide a degree of comfort to our residents and deter other criminal elements from thinking Washington County residents are easy targets."

