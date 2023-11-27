Retail thefts in Racine, Kenosha; police seek two men involved

article

Police are looking for two men they say were involved in multiple retail thefts in Racine and Kenosha.

Racine police say the two unidentified men committed retail thefts at a minimum of four stores between the two cities on Nov. 14.

A white hatchback vehicle is possibly involved as well, police said.

Anyone with any information or can identify the men is asked to contact Detective Andrew Simon with the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7770.