Reckless driver pursued, fatal crash followed; MCSO offers update

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas held a news conference on Thursday, May 26 to address Tuesday evening’s pursuit by deputies of a reckless driver and the fatal vehicle crash that followed.

A Milwaukee father of seven, Teion Cooper, died after his SUV was hit by that fleeing reckless driver near 37th and Sheridan. Law enforcement said the reckless driver was trying to get away from deputies, blowing a stop sign and hitting the SUV Cooper was driving.

"There were points in the pursuit where our vehicles, our sheriff's vehicle was traveling over 90 miles an hour. It has yet to be determined the speed at which the striking vehicle was traveling," Sheriff Lucas said.

Fatal crash near 37th and Sheridan

The deputies who were involved in this pursuit crashed into an unoccupied vehicle prior to and just a few blocks away from the fatal crash. They are described as a 26-year-old male with two years of service – and a 32-year-old male with three years of service. Neither was hurt in this incident. Each has been placed on administrative duty.

Family said Cooper’s wife, Barbara Thomas, and daughter, Miracle, were hurt, but are expected to survive. The three were headed shopping when they were hit.

Milwaukee police said they know who they are looking for, but the reckless driver is not in custody.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was established.

Two males are being sought in connection with this fatal crash.

The Milwaukee Police Department is now the lead agency investigating this incident. Dash camera video was captured up until the point at which the deputy's squad struck an unoccupied vehicle in the pursuit. It is unclear whether that video will be released to the public.

This is a developing story.