Milwaukee musician Rap J's work carries inspirational message

It's often said music is the language of the soul. Jaquawn Gaston knows that best.

The performer known as "Rap J" spits rhymes from the Rhythm X Records studio with his lyrics coming from the heart.

"Music is so powerful in a way because you can become anything that you want to be," Gaston said.

Jaquawn Gaston

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 25-year-old Milwaukee man uses his voice to create connections despite physical hurdles. He has cerebral palsy and has been getting around on four wheels for as long as he can remember.

"Of course, it gets in the way sometimes, being a wheelchair, but it absolutely does not stop my drive," he said. "It makes every goal in my life a little harder to reach."

Jaquawn Gaston

Since the age of 6, Gaston's big goal has been music. Growing up with the sounds of Michael Jackson and Biggie Smalls in the background, his family encouraged him to chase his dreams.

"My mom, she was my biggest supporter," he said. "She always would tell me as a kid, like, you can do anything that you want to do."

Rap J has released videos and recorded songs, but performing under the bright lights on the big stage has always been a little out of reach.

"I can’t wait to show the world what I can do," Gaston said.

Jaquawn Gaston

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Earlier this year, armed with confidence, he reached out to one of Milwaukee's best-known concert promoters.

"Oh my gosh, what an inspiring young man, and what a positive attitude, and in the email, he said, ‘My dream is to play Shank Hall,’" Peter Jest said.

Jest owns the famed concert venue on Milwaukee's lower east side. He's responsible for bringing big talent to the city, but even this was a first for him.

"It’s so neat to see someone who has a passion like this to do what he wants," Jest said. "To do with his limitations, but it doesn’t bother him."

Jaquawn Gaston

A low-key Saturday night in June quickly turned into one of the biggest of Gaston's life. He poured his heart out on the stage at Shank Hall to an audience of people who love him the most.

"From Jaquawn, we can learn that if you have a dream, do everything that you can, and you’re going to achieve it," Alice Piovesan said.

She flew in from California to watch her old college friend.

"The world just needs to hear him, and they’re going to go crazy for him," said Piovesan.

Gaston's former teacher and mentor, Ralph Williams, wouldn't miss it for the world. He was the opening act.

"No matter who you are, you got to persevere, and Jaquawn has definitely taken that lesson to heart," Williams said.

It was a night to say "thank you" to supporters in the room and those like Gaston's mother, who passed away.

"I know that she’s smiling down on me," Gaston said.

Rap J wants his words to inspire and for his audience to grow. He's showing the world anything is possible and said it himself in his music: Your true destiny belongs to you.

"This is for all the people out there who have a dream to just keep on fighting and to keep on believing in themselves," he said. "This is just the beginning, and I’m not going to stop."

Rap J has dreams for even bigger things in the future. He said he would love to be able to perform on a stage at Summerfest someday.