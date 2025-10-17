Racine shooting: Community shaken after 3 teens wounded

The Brief A Racine community is shaken after three teens were shot on Thursday. It happened outside the Tyler Domer Community Center. At last notice, police said no one was in custody.



A Racine community is shaken after three teens were shot outside a community center on Thursday, not far from where dozens of people were participating in football and cheer team practice.

The backstory:

Racine police said three teens were shot during an altercation outside the Tyler Domer Community Center, near 12th and Valley around 6:10 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and is now back home after he was treated at a nearby hospital, according to police. One 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot, and another 16-year-old boy was flown to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Racine police outside Tyler Domer Community Center on Friday

Community shaken

What they're saying:

The fear of gun violence was heightened for Neveah Smith, Dehjane Wright and Juan Rodriguez on Friday afternoon. The Washington High School students said they're still shaken after three of their peers were shot.

"Just people getting shot, and I don’t want to be next. I don’t want to get shot," said Rodriguez.

"People hear about gun violence and all of that from everywhere, and it’s like, OK, now you have kids here and parents here, and they don’t want their kids to go to this school or be around these groups of kids," said Smith.

"I honestly don’t really know how I feel, I just think it’s sad with all the gun violence and stuff," Wright said.

Brandon Parker is a youth football coach for the Wisconsin Panthers. He said dozens of athletes from the football and cheer team were practicing moments before shots rang out.

"In the heat of it, it was very chaotic for sure," he said.

Brandon Parker talks with FOX6

Parker said the woods became a safe place for athletes, parents and coaches for about 30 minutes.

"I just thought the best place to get these kids to safety was through the woods here," he recalled. "In total, we had almost, maybe, 70 kids."

Parker said games are scheduled to take place this weekend, but there is a chance they will be moved to a new location after what happened Thursday. In the meantime, he said there will be increased police presence at practice and games for the rest of the season.

RPD tips

What you can do:

FOX6 News reached out to the Racine Police Department for an update but did not hear back by the deadline for this story. At last notice, police said no one was in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 Tips app.