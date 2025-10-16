Racine shooting; 3 juveniles injured outside community center

article

Three juveniles were injured in a shooting outside the Tyler Domer Community Center Thursday evening, Oct. 16.

What we know:

The Racine Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. outside the center. One of the victims may be transferred to Children’s Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Authorities believe an altercation may have taken place prior to the gunfire. The scene remained active as investigators worked to gather evidence.

No further information was immediately released.

Police have not said whether any suspects are in custody.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.