Racine shooting, carjacking; Latrell Davis arrested, jumped from window

A teen charged with first-degree intentional homicide, among other crimes, for a Racine shooting that killed one man and wounded another on Aug. 8, has been taken into custody. 18-year-old Latrell Davis was arrested in Kenosha.

According to the Racine Police Department, US Marshals on Oct. 2 established that Davis was at a residence in the area of North and Charles. Surveillance was set up on that residence.

During the surveillance, three people left the residence and got into a vehicle. When US Marshals conducted a traffic stop, two men ran from the vehicle. After a foot chase and yard search, the two men were taken into custody. Neither of the subjects were Davis.

During the search, a handgun with an extended magazine and fully automatic switch was recovered.

Through further investigations, US Marshals developed a secondary address for Davis near 26th Avenue and 63rd Street in Kenosha. He was taken into custody after he jumped out of a window.

Latrell Davis

Due to the search taking place in that area, Jerstad Agerholm School and Hope School were both put on lockdown for a short time as a precaution.

"It’s gratifying to have these kids off the streets of Racine," said Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox. "At some point, you’ll get caught."

Case details

Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Latrell Davis, 16-year-old Cincere Davis and 15-year-old Alexjandro Medina of stealing a car at gunpoint, shooting at a group of men and ditching the car within a 15-minute time span.

Police were called to the area of Byrd and Oakdale around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 8. One man was found in the grass outside a home with a gunshot wound to the head; he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another man who was shot had non-life-threatening injuries and spoke to police. According to a criminal complaint, he said they were sitting on the front stoop of the home with a third man – who was not shot – when a silver Chevrolet Impala pulled up and parked.

The man said he didn't notice anything unusual and didn't see who was in the car, per the complaint, when he "heard popping noises he thought were fireworks" and realized someone was shooting at them from the Impala. He and the man who was not shot told investigators they did not know why anyone would shoot at or target them.

Officers found 40 bullet casings in the street and in front of the home, the complaint states. Investigators believed the shots were fired from the passenger side of the car as it faced east on Byrd Avenue.

"This seemed to be random and didn’t seem to be a targeted shooting," Wilcox said.

Stolen car

Roughly 15 minutes before the shooting, a reported carjacking took place near 9th and College. According to the complaint, the victim said three people stole his silver Chevrolet Impala at gunpoint when he pulled over to take a phone call.

Prosecutors said surveillance video placed the Impala on Byrd Avenue right after the carjacking and fleeing the area just after the shooting.

The stolen Impala was found near 17th and Holmes in the early morning hours of Aug. 9. Per the complaint, surveillance video showed it was parked there minutes after the shooting. Two people were seen getting out, and "it is possible" a third person got out but could not be seen due to the lighting.

Six bullet casings "likely fired from the same firearm" were found inside the car, per the complaint.

Search for shooters

Surveillance video from a business near where the Impala was found showed three people walk into a store "right after the stolen vehicle was left on Holmes," according to the complaint. Officers identified Latrell Davis, Cincere Davis and Medina from prior encounters.

Once in custody, the complaint states Medina admitted he was at the carjacking. He said he was in the stolen car with "Trell" and Cincere Davis when one of them said something about "killing the first person" they saw. He said Cincere Davis was the driver and "Trell" was in the front passenger seat. Medina said "Trell" started shooting, was unsure if Cincere Davis fired any shots, and denied firing any shots himself.

Cincere Davis was taken into custody on Aug. 15. The complaint states he had two handguns in his backpack. Investigators fired both weapons and compared the casings to those found at the shooting scene and inside the stolen vehicle. It was determined both guns were "likely" the guns used in the shooting.

Latrell Davis, Cincere Davis and Alexjandro Medina

"It is very odd that someone starts their criminal behavior with such a heinous crime," Wilcox said. "He needs to just answer for what he’s done."

In court

All three teens are each charged, as parties to a crime, with:

First-degree intentional homicide

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide (two counts)

Armed carjacking

Cincere Davis and Medina made their initial court appearances on Aug. 19 and had cash bond set at $100,000.