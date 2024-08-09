Racine shooting near Byrd and Oakdale; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

A shooting in Racine on Thursday night, Aug. 8 left one person dead and another wounded. It happened Byrd Avenue and Oakdale Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they located two men with gunshot wounds. Police say a 44-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A 49-year-old man was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. The 49-year-old man later died as a result of his injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.