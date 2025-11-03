Racine shootings leave 2 dead, including 1 inside Chicken Palace

The Brief Two people were killed in separate Racine shootings over the weekend. Chicken Palace employees say they’re lucky to be alive after a gunman opened fire on Sunday. Police have not announced any arrests or confirmed if the shootings are related.



Employees at Chicken Palace in Racine say they’re lucky to be alive after a deadly shooting inside the restaurant Sunday evening, Nov. 3.

Violent Racine weekend

What we know:

Two people were shot and killed in separate shootings across Racine over the weekend. Police are still working to contact the victims’ families before releasing their names.

At Chicken Palace on Washington Avenue, bullet holes cover the walls – a reminder of the terrifying moments a gunman opened fire inside the restaurant around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, an adult male, was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Racine Police Department also responded to two other shootings nearby.

A 26-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning near 10th and Park, less than half a mile from Chicken Palace.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, two men – ages 42 and 46 – were shot across the street from the restaurant. Both are expected to recover.

Investigators have not said if the incidents are connected, and no arrests have been made.

"Everybody get down on the floor"

What they're saying:

Marcela Rodriguez, who owns Chicken Palace, said the restaurant was open for cleanup Monday, but her staff is still shaken.

"In seconds – so many shots. 24 shots, I think," Rodriguez said. "I told my guys – everybody get down to the floor. And I go to the floor too."

Rodriguez said one man opened the front door "very, very quick and shot everywhere," killing another man inside. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

She said it’s a miracle none of her employees were hit by the more than 20 bullets.

"I’m in shock. Shaking," she said.

Von Marshall, who said he’s related to the victim, stopped by the restaurant Monday to see the damage.

"I just came inside and I seen the glass shattered and this is probably where it happened at," Marshall said. "The glass was shattered and stuff like that."

Police tips

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 Tips app.

