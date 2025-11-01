Racine homicide investigation; man shot, dies at the hospital

article

The Brief Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning, Nov. 1. Police say officers responded to a shots-fired call, and while on scene were notified a gunshot victim had arrived at a nearby hospital. That person, a 26-year-old man, died.



A 26-year-old man was shot and died in the hospital in Racine early Saturday morning, Nov. 1.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, at about 417 a.m. officers responded to the area of 10th and College for a report of shots fired.

While on scene, officers learned that a gunshot victim had arrived at the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room, which is about three blocks away.

The victim, a 26-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound and died from his injuries.

Racine police tips

What you can do:

Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or by using the P3 Tips app.