Racine woman missing, reward fund established: 'I want my child'

The Racine Police Department on Tuesday, May 9 asked the community to speak up as they continue to search for missing 46-year-old woman Lasheky Hill.

To date, it has been 51 days since Georgia Hill last heard from her daughter.

"I want the world to hear me, I want my child!" Georgia said. "I haven’t seen my child, and I want her. I’m not giving up. I want my child. Do y'all understand this?"

Georgia reported her 46-year-old daughter missing at the end of March. Police said she was last seen the night of March 26 near MLK and West.

"Even if you think it’s a miniscule detail that doesn’t matter, it does. It may just be the piece that we need," said Racine Deputy Police Chief Jessie Metoyer.

Lasheky Hill

"She’s a mother, a grandmother, and she’s my child and I want her to come home," Georgia said. "That was my best friend, my right hand, and oldest child. No matter what we went through, we stuck together, we loved each other. For them to mess with her, they mess with me.

"I ain’t stopping. I’m gonna keep going. This ain’t the end of this."

Police said searches have covered dozens of locations and involved federal and state partners. Drones, ATVs and K-9 officers have been used to no avail.

FOX6 News asked Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson about a Facebook post from the department telling the public to go out and help look for Lasheky. He clarified and said Racine police do not encourage anyone to go out looking in dangerous locations – but rather was encouraging the public to say something if they see or hear something.

Reward fund

According to a news release, the nonprofit Fight to End Exploitation partnered with Educators Credit Union to open a reward fund that the public can donate to. Here's how to get involved:

Donations for rewards can be deposited at any Educator's Branch. Please mention the donation is for the Lasheky Hill Reward Fund and make it payable to Fight to End Exploitation.

Checks can also be mailed to: Fight to End Exploitation, PO Box 85687, Racine, WI 53408 . Please notate Lasheky Hill in the memo.

For any questions or for further information, email Amanda Gain or call 414-485-5370.

People are eligible to receive a cash reward for information that leads to the recovery of Hill. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Simon at 262-635-7770 or call the Racine County non-emergency line at 262-886-2300.