Racine woman missing, endangered; last seen near MLK and West

article

The Racine Police Department has asked for help locating missing and endangered 46-year-old Lasheky Hill – last seen the night of March 26 near MLK and West.

Hill is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 168 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, possibly wearing a blonde wig. She has facial piercings, including one on each cheek.

Hill has multiple tattoos, including on her neck, chest, forearms and lower back. Some of the tattoos read "Lil Raymond," "LEVAR," "ALLMIGHTY" and "$heky."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said "unusual circumstances" in the days since she was last heard from have led to concern about her whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding Hill's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 262-635-7785 or email Sgt. Sarah Zupke.