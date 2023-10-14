Racine police seek Cash’Juan Butler; wanted for homicide

article

Racine police are asking for the public's help to locate Cash’Juan Butler – a man they say is wanted for homicide.

A news release says shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, Racine officers responded to the neighborhood near 10th and College Avenue. A woman had called in that a man was deceased. When officers arrived at the residence they located a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers learned a 34-year-old Racine woman had gotten into a verbal altercation with the 39-year-old boyfriend earlier in the evening. Later on in the night, the boyfriend showed up at the address on College Avenue where his girlfriend lives. Immediately after she let him into the house, he began to physically assault her while holding a firearm, officials say. The female's roommate, identified as Cash'Juan Butler, attempted to intervene but was pushed down the stairs – and then returned with a firearm and shot the boyfriend.

Officials say while they search for Butler, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Butler, you are urged to call the Racine Police

Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.