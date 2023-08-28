Racine man accused; sex assault of student by school staff

Classes have not yet begun, but a Racine High School employee is out of a job. This, after prosecutors say he had sex with a student.

According to the criminal complaint, Mount Pleasant police began investigation into 34-year-old Justin Lizama in June 2023 concerning allegations of a relationship between Lizama, who was employed by the Racine Unified School District as an "event staff employee" at Case High School and a student.

Justin Lizama

The victim told police she first met the defendant earlier this year when she was sitting under a tree near the Delta Hotel. She indicated Lizama pulled up in his car, asked if she was OK, and then asked the girl to get into his car. Despite feeling scared, the student said she chose to get in – adding that she had nowhere else to go.

According to the criminal complaint, the student said the two went to Lizama's home where he offered her a marijuana blunt – and she smoked it. After that, the student told investigators she and Lizama had sex and fell asleep.

The victim told police "the next morning she was still 'a little high.' (The teen) noted that the morning after spending the night at (Lizama's) house, while she was still 'high,' Lizama dropped her off at the Delta Hotel instead of at Case High School. (The teen) noted that she believes this was to prevent anyone from seeing her with him," the complaint says. The victim also noted "there were additional incidents involving sexual activity between her and Lizama," the complaint says.

Delta Hotels, Racine

Investigators searched the teen's cellphone. They "recovered chat messages between (the teen) and Lizama which discussed their relationship," the complaint says.

Racine County prosecutors charged Lizama with two felonies – child enticement and sexual assault of a student by school staff.

Racine Case High School

The Racine Unified School District issued the following statement on this case:

"Mr. Lizama is no longer employed by RUSD. We recently became aware of the allegations and are supporting the police with their investigation."

Lizama made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Monday, Aug. 28. Cash bond was set at $50,000. As part of that bond, Lizama cannot have any contact with the victim or any minor.