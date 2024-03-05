2022 Racine shooting, man pleads guilty to reckless homicide

article

A Racine man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 5 to second-degree reckless homicide in a shooting that killed 14-year-old Eugene Henderson.

Crishawn Clemons, 30, was initially wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Clemons was convicted of the lesser homicide charge, and a weapons charge was dismissed.

The shooting happened in March 2022. According to police, officers responded to the area of 20th and Mead in reference to a shots fired complaint. A short time later, officers responded to the area of 19th and Racine. There, police said a passenger in a stolen vehicle was shot in the head.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

Investigators gathered that the occupants of the stolen vehicle were involved in an altercation with occupants from another vehicle – and shots were fired near 18th and Center.

Henderson was ultimately flown to a Milwaukee hospital and died of his injuries.