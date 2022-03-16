Racine shooting: Teenage boy dies, shot in stolen vehicle

article

The Racine Police Department says a 14-year-old boy has died following a shooting that happened Sunday, March 13. The victim has been identified as Eugene Henderson.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Mead Street in reference to a shots fired complaint.

A short time later, officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Racine Street in reference to a male being shot in the head. The male was the passenger in a stolen vehicle when he was shot.

Information was gathered that the occupants of the stolen vehicle were involved in an altercation with occupants from another vehicle and shots were fired near 18th and Center.

The victim of the shooting was transported to Ascension Medical Center and then taken by Flight for Life to Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.