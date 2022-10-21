Racine fatal shooting; Crishawn Clemons arrested

article

The US Marshals Service and the Racine Police Department captured and arrested Crishawn Clemons at his home in Racine on Thursday, Oct. 20. Clemons was wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine this past March.

The shooting happened on Sunday, March 13. According to police, officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Mead Street in reference to a shots fired complaint. A short time later, officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Racine Street in reference to a male being shot in the head. The male was the passenger in a stolen vehicle when he was shot.

Information was gathered that the occupants of the stolen vehicle were involved in an altercation with occupants from another vehicle and shots were fired near 18th and Center. Henderson was taken to Ascension Medical Center and then taken by Flight For Life to Milwaukee.

Eugene Henderson

