2022 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting, man sentenced to prison

The Brief A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a gang-related shooting. The shooting happened at Graceland Cemetery during a 2022 funeral. U.S. Marshals later arrested the man in Las Vegas.



A Racine man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a 2022 gang-related shooting at Graceland Cemetery.

In Court:

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Lamarion Blair was sentenced to 10 years in prison and eight years of extended supervision.

Court records show Blair pleaded no contest in March to first-degree recklessly endangering safety, harboring/aiding a felon, and two counts of felony bail jumping. An additional 45 felony counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal, records show, but read into the record for the purposes of sentencing.

Prosecutors also charged Luis Granados, then 16 years old, with multiple felonies in the case. A jury found him not guilty on all counts in January.

Shooting scene at Graceland Cemetery in Racine

2022 Graceland Cemetery shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened during a funeral for Da'Shontay King on June 2, 2022. Prosecutors said "several mourners" were shot, two of whom had to undergo surgery.

A criminal complaint said King was a "known 12th Street Gangster Disciple gang member." Investigators determined the shooting was a result of a feud between the "Northside for Life" street gang and the "Dirty P" street gang.

Prosecutors said a Chevrolet Equinox suspected in the cemetery shooting was seen on surveillance parked near the cemetery across from a home that police said is affiliated with the "Northside For Life" gang. The Chevrolet's computer system placed its location at the cemetery at the time of the shooting.

The complaint states a shootout on Wright Street between people in the Chevrolet and another vehicle – believed to have been associated with the 12th Street Gangster Disciple – shortly followed the cemetery shooting.

According to prosecutors, Blair's fingerprints were found in the vehicle. Surveillance also showed Blair hiding in a yard nearby on Thurston Avenue after the shooting.

Blair arrested

Dig deeper:

U.S. Marshals later arrested Blair in Las Vegas. He told authorities that he was in the vehicle during the second shooting incident but that he "didn't shoot no gun."

Blair admitted to being in the backyard on Thurston after the shots were fired where he was caught on camera, per the complaint, but he denied having anything to do with the Graceland shooting.