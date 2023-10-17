Racine fatal shooting; 38-year-old man accused of pulling trigger

article

A 38-year-old Racine man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police were dispatched on Thursday, Oct. 12 to Victory Avenue near Russet in response to a call of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the floor of a kitchen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Hanson told a police sergeant "he was in a fight with his brother-in-law who was choking him and that he (Hanson) pulled out his gun and shot him," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Later, Hanson spoke with investigators. He denied having the gun out prior to his statement about being choked. But another person who was in the kitchen during the incident "stated that Hanson had the gun out to his side when he was yelling" at (the victim) to leave. There was a scuffle and at one point "Hanson stated that he was in a seated position with (the shooting victim) on top of his shoulders/neck area pushing/holding him down, and that he told (the victim) he could not breathe, that he pulled out the gun and pushed it into (the victim) saying he would shoot him i he did not get off," the complaint says. Hanson stated (the victim) did not get off and he shot twice.

Hanson made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Cash bond was set at $300,000.

