Racine homicide, Victory and Russet, 1 arrested

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in Racine Thursday night, Oct. 12. It happened near Victory Avenue and Russet Street.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital – where he died as a result of his injuries.

A 38-year-old man was arrested.

Police scene near Victory and Russet, Racine

Racine police are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.