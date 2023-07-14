Racine drug bust: Fentanyl-laced pills worth $30K, men arrested

article

A Racine drug bust uncovered more than 1,700 fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, the sheriff's office announced Friday, July 14.

Two men, identified by authorities as Miguel Ayala and Dontrell Lynch, are now in custody facing a lengthy list of charges.

"We took two dangerous drug dealers off the streets in this one action," said Lt. Michael Luell with the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators uncovered the fentanyl-laced pills in late June. Luell said the drugs have a street value of more than $30,000.

"People are taking these substances, they have no idea what they are taking, and it can be fatal," he said.

Luell said, over the course of seven months, Racine authorities had been investigating the 21-year-old Lynch through controlled buys. He was arrested right before police searched a home near Center Street and Sandra Court.

"They look like Percocet, 30 milligram, legit pills. They have the correct color, correct consistency, they have stamping on both sides," said Luell. "In reality, they do not contain Percocet."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Inside the home, investigators arrested the 22-year-old Ayala. In addition to the pills, they found marijuana and three handguns – two of which had automatic switches. They also found drug paraphernalia and a cash counting machine.

"In the last few years, Racine County has averaged about 50-60 drug overdose deaths in our county alone," said Luell.

Court records show Lynch now faces 17 charges – including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and multiple counts of felony bail jumping. Ayala, records show, faces 11 charges that include possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping and converting a weapon.

"I can’t think of a more dangerous combination than deadly drugs in the hands of drug dealers who are also running around with fully automatic weapons," Luell said.

Court records show neither man has an official attorney on file. Cash bond for Ayala was set at $50,000, while cash bond for Lynch was set at $25,000.