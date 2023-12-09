Racine County street racing crash, man gets 5 years in prison

article

A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a 2022 Racine County hit-and-run crash.

Christopher Castillo Moreno, 25, pleaded guilty in June to felony hit-and-run. A second-degree reckless injury charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal. He was also sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

A criminal complaint said street racing was involved in the crash near Newman and Spring in Mount Pleasant. It happened April 9, 2022.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim bleeding with an apparent broken leg. Flight for Life flew the victim to a hospital for treatment.

A witness told police, per the complaint, that he saw a vehicle hit the victim and drive off. Another witness said he saw two vehicles racing. A third witness said two vehicles were "drag racing" and he heard "a loud exhaust" before one of the vehicles hit the victim.

The complaint said a passenger in the striking vehicle eventually contacted police. He said he saw two people in the road, and told the driver to "look out" – explaining he "heard a loud smash." The driver kept going and appeared panicked, the passenger said. The driver, since identified as Castillo Moreno, later "got out to survey the damage to his car and wipe the blood away."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officers were made aware of doorbell camera video approximately a mile from the crash scene. The complaint states it showed two people get out, look at the front bumper and try to clean it. Officers went to that area and found a "plastic lens" and "piece of bloody jean fabric."

Castillo Moreno turned himself in and told officers where his car was, the complaint states. Officers noted a sideview mirror was gone and there was extensive front-end damage, alongside "what appeared to be a blood stain."