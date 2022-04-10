Mount Pleasant hit-and-run leaves pedestrian critically injured

Mount Pleasant police were called to the area of Newman Road near Shirley Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday for the report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The caller reported the suspect vehicle took off immediately after striking the pedestrian.

Officers located the victim, who suffered serious injuries. The victim is currently in critical, but stable condition. The name of the victim will not be released until the family has been properly notified.

This case is ongoing and the suspect vehicle’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

This matter remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

