Racine County Jail vape smuggled, woman sentenced to prison

A Kenosha woman has been sentenced for smuggling a vape pen to a Racine County Jail inmate in 2022.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate's lunch tray was intercepted in August 2022 with a nicotine vape pen hidden in the food. An investigation found 30-year-old Kristie Jones, who worked for a food contractor that services the jail, was in a relationship with the inmate and had placed the vape pen in his food.

Jones was escorted from her work area and arrested. The sheriff's office said she was put through a body scanner and a foreign object was detected, removed and identified as a vape pen containing marijuana. Later in the investigation, a cellphone Jones was using was found hidden in the kitchen area of the jail.

Court records show Jones pleaded guilty in October to delivering illegal articles to an inmate and possession of THC. She was sentenced to one year in prison and one year of extended supervision, her time beginning Nov. 9.