Racine County crash, 2 injured in town of Dover
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were hurt in a Racine County crash Friday morning, Dec. 29.
It happened around 11 a.m. at County Highway A and State Highway 75 in the town of Dover – the same intersection where a Christmas Eve crash injured four people.
According to Kansasville Fire & Rescue, a Jeep SUV had major front-end damage and a GMC truck had moderate damage to its driver's side. Both vehicles left the roadway.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Crash at County Highway A and State Highway 75, Dover
The two drivers were the only people involved. Both were taken to a Mount Pleasant hospital for treatment of what officials said are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Debris was strewn across the paved highway, and traffic was blocked as crews tended to the drivers. Racine County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.