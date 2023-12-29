Racine County crash, 2 injured in town of Dover

article

Two people were hurt in a Racine County crash Friday morning, Dec. 29.

It happened around 11 a.m. at County Highway A and State Highway 75 in the town of Dover – the same intersection where a Christmas Eve crash injured four people.

According to Kansasville Fire & Rescue, a Jeep SUV had major front-end damage and a GMC truck had moderate damage to its driver's side. Both vehicles left the roadway.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crash at County Highway A and State Highway 75, Dover

The two drivers were the only people involved. Both were taken to a Mount Pleasant hospital for treatment of what officials said are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Debris was strewn across the paved highway, and traffic was blocked as crews tended to the drivers. Racine County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.