Christmas Eve crash in Racine County; 4 taken to hospital

article

Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash that occurred in western Racine County on Sunday, Dec. 24.

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department said a two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the Town of Dover.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a Mercury Mountaineer SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup with extensive damage and air-bag deployment blocking the intersection.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One person was trapped and was extricated from the wreckage by KFRD crews.

Officials said the four people transported to the hospital had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Courtesy of the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department

"It was a very unfortunate situation. Our emergency responders assessed all injured parties and rapidly extricated the trapped person. The SUV was quicky cut apart to free the injured passenger to get her the help she needed," said KFRD Battalion Chief John Dahms. "It’s what we do, even on Christmas Eve."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

All Kansasville Fire units cleared the scene before 6:30 p.m.