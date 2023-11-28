Racine child pornography investigation, man arrested: sheriff

article

Racine County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Tuesday morning, Nov. 28 as part of a child pornography investigation.

The sheriff's office identified the man as 32-year-old Sunny Mazurek of Racine. The arrest followed a search of his home, which uncovered electronic items with "numerous images and videos" of child sexual abuse material.

Deputies took Mazurek to the Racine County Jail, and the sheriff's office said he was held on $505,100 bail for 10 counts of child pornography possession, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office said Mazurek denied involvement in the uploading or downloading of child pornography.