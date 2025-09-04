Racine crash: New video shows wreck, neighbors not surprised

The Brief New video shows what led to a Racine crash that injured several people. It happened near 16th and Murray. Two SUVs and a city bus were involved. Neighbors said, unfortunately, they're not surprised.



New video shows what led to a Racine crash that injured several people, including a group of students, on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Racine police were called to the crash involving two SUVs and a city bus near 16th and Murray. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Most of the people on the bus were high school students, according to police. Eleven people were injured; they all are expected to fully recover.

Police said the driver who caused the multi-vehicle crash, a 20-year-old woman, was arrested and taken to a hospital. No formal charges have been filed at this point.

Street treated like a ‘racetrack’

What they're saying:

Surveillance video shows a red Nissan driving west on 16th Street, swerving into oncoming traffic, before it rear-ends a Jeep and smashes into the city bus. Neighbors said, unfortunately, they're not surprised.

"Why are you driving like that?" Darreon Woods said when he saw the video. "This person is swerving lanes, looked like they doing about a good 60 (mph) maybe, minimum."

When people got a look at the damage to the cars and bus, they were relieved that what could have been tragic ended with no life-threatening injuries.

"When you’re driving like that, you’re putting everybody at risk. There’s no reason to be swerving lanes like that," said Woods. "Where is your value in your life?"

Woods said it's not the first time he's seen this kind of driving on 16th Street. He said a lot of people treat it "like it is a racetrack."