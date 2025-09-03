Racine crash: Bus among vehicles involved near 16th and Murray

article

A Racine bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 3.

What we know:

It happened on 16th Street near Murray Avenue. Police said the bus and two cars were involved. Viewer photos from the scene showed damage to the bus, a black SUV and a red SUV.

Based on preliminary information, police said it appears one of the SUVs lost control and hit the other SUV before colliding with the bus.

What we don't know:

Viewer photos also showed first responders tending to at least one injured person at the scene. At this time, police have not released any information about injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.