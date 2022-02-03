Proposed MPS breakup, Gov. Evers reacts to GOP proposal

article

Republican lawmakers in Madison are circulating a bill that would dismantle Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) – dividing it into smaller districts.

Supporters of the breakup idea say MPS is filing students and is too big to succeed.

Opponents of the breakup say the large size allows MPS to better manage logistics.

The bill would allow the governor to decide the number and boundaries of the new districts. But on Thursday, Feb. 3, Gov. Tony Evers said he was not a fan of the idea.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I believe that parents and teachers and school board members solve problems locally," Evers said. "And if we’re going to make that much more difficult, I do not support that."

MPS is Wisconsin's largest school district with roughly 70,000 students.