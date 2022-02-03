Expand / Collapse search

Proposed MPS breakup, Gov. Evers reacts to GOP proposal

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Public Schools
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Republican lawmakers in Madison are circulating a bill that would dismantle Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) – dividing it into smaller districts.

Supporters of the breakup idea say MPS is filing students and is too big to succeed. 

Opponents of the breakup say the large size allows MPS to better manage logistics.

The bill would allow the governor to decide the number and boundaries of the new districts. But on Thursday, Feb. 3, Gov. Tony Evers said he was not a fan of the idea. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I believe that parents and teachers and school board members solve problems locally," Evers said. "And if we’re going to make that much more difficult, I do not support that."

MPS is Wisconsin's largest school district with roughly 70,000 students. 

Milwaukee serial armed robbery suspect arrested after chase, charged
article

Milwaukee serial armed robbery suspect arrested after chase, charged

A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to eight different armed robberies of a Walgreens, AutoZone, Family Dollar and McDonald's in 2021.

60th Street bridge closed; being replaced to meet safety standards
article

60th Street bridge closed; being replaced to meet safety standards

The S. 60th Street bridge over I-894 is being replaced. The existing bridge was built in 1966. But the entire structure must be replaced now to meet safety standards.

Della Wells' art empowers Black women, explores race

From pillow dolls to large-scale paintings and vibrant collages, Della Wells conveys a lot through her purposeful and colorful artwork.