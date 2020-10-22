President Trump to campaign in Waukesha on Saturday

article

President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Waukesha on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The event will be held at Stein Aircraft Services, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The visit is one of three the president will make that day; campaign events are scheduled in North Carolina and Ohio earlier in the day.

It will be the second time in as many Saturdays that President Trump campaigns in Wisconsin. On Oct. 17, he campaigned in Janesville. The Trump campaign’s persistent presence in the Badger State has intensified as Election Day approaches. The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, spoke in Franklin on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

“If we win Wisconsin, we win the whole ball game,” said President Trump in Janesville.

Democrats have also heightened their presence in Wisconsin in the past week. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren stumped for Joe Biden on Saturday, and Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris held a virtual Milwaukee event on Tuesday. Pete Buttigieg, one of Biden's former competitors for the Democratic nomination, stopped in Green Bay, Milwaukee and Racine for "Get Out the Vote" events on Thursday.

Doors open for general admission in Waukesha at 4 p.m. on Saturday Tickets can be reserved online, while available, here.