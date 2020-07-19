Democrats, Republicans launch VoteSafe chapter in Wisconsin

MADISON — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and former Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen will lead a new bipartisan group promoting absentee voting and safe in-person voting this fall.Kaul and Van Hollen announced Tuesday that they will serve as co-chairmen of a new Wisconsin chapter of VoteSafe.

Linkin Park issues cease-and-desist after President Trump's reelection video uses band's music

WASHINGTON -- Linkin Park is the latest music act to join the list of artists banning their music from President  Donald Trump's reelection campaign.The band issued a cease and desist after their hit song "In the End" was featured in a video shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted by President Trump."Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music," a Saturday tweet from the band's official Twitter reads. "A cease and desist has been issued."The video has now been disabled on Twitter "in response to a report by the copyright owner," a notice from the site says, replacing the video.

Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.West delivered a lengthy monologue, touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals, before a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina.