WASHINGTON -- Linkin Park is the latest music act to join the list of artists banning their music from President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.The band issued a cease and desist after their hit song "In the End" was featured in a video shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted by President Trump."Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music," a Saturday tweet from the band's official Twitter reads. "A cease and desist has been issued."The video has now been disabled on Twitter "in response to a report by the copyright owner," a notice from the site says, replacing the video.

July 20