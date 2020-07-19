'Looking forward to the announcement:' Sen. Baldwin on number of lists with Biden VP pick days away
Tammy Baldwin spoke with FOX6 News days ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's announcement for vice president -- the Wisconsin senator still appearing on a number of lists.
Senate GOP tucks $8 billion for military weaponry in $1 trillion virus bill
A COVID-19 response package by Senate Republicans, backed by the White House, includes billions in military spending.
Joe Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda
Presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to company long-standing racial economic inequalities in an attempt to draw a contrast with President Trump.
Attorney General Barr condemns 'rioters' in much-anticipated House testimony
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that rioters and anarchists hijacked legitimate protests.
DNC health protocols include daily testing, 72-hour quarantine, face masks and more
MILWAUKEE -- The Democratic National Convention hits Milwaukee starting Aug. 17, and most of it will be virtual, with delegates and members of Congress staying home.
'Secure delivery option:' New ballot drop-off box installed at Pleasant Prairie Village Hall
PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Pleasant Prairie voters who prefer to deliver absentee ballots in person may place them in the new ballot drop-off box, located on the north side of Village Hall.
Democrats, Republicans launch VoteSafe chapter in Wisconsin
MADISON — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and former Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen will lead a new bipartisan group promoting absentee voting and safe in-person voting this fall.Kaul and Van Hollen announced Tuesday that they will serve as co-chairmen of a new Wisconsin chapter of VoteSafe.
Linkin Park issues cease-and-desist after President Trump's reelection video uses band's music
WASHINGTON -- Linkin Park is the latest music act to join the list of artists banning their music from President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.The band issued a cease and desist after their hit song "In the End" was featured in a video shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted by President Trump."Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music," a Saturday tweet from the band's official Twitter reads. "A cease and desist has been issued."The video has now been disabled on Twitter "in response to a report by the copyright owner," a notice from the site says, replacing the video.
Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.West delivered a lengthy monologue, touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals, before a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Fox News Poll: Joe Biden holds lead over President Trump as coronavirus concerns grip nation
WASHINGTON -- Coronavirus infected the election.