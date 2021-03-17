Police: Pursuit, crash in NW Milwaukee tied to warehouse shooting

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene of a pursuit and crash on Milwaukee's northwest side Wednesday morning, March 17.

Police said the pursuit is directly related to the shooting at Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc.

Officials said the suspect vehicle was pursued from Roundy's into Milwaukee County, and a shooting near 68th and Appleton is also related to the incident at Roundy's.

The pursuit came to an end near 92nd and Townsend. The possible suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neighbors tell FOX6 News this is a quiet neighborhood and they were woken up by the large police presence and a possible gunshot.

"I was getting ready for work and then I heard a bunch of sirens followed by a loud bang which sounded like a gunshot. And then I had asked my wife if she had heard it. She said yes and we both agreed it was a gunshot," said Cody Filbrandt, neighbor.

Milwaukee police will be investigating the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Search warrant executed in Wauwatosa

Wauwatosa police said they were made aware of the in Oconomowoc early Wednesday morning; Oconomowoc police requested assistance locating a possible suspect.

The suspect vehicle was located around 4:45 a.m. and Wauwatosa police alerted area squads. A pursuit ensued, ending in Milwaukee with the crash.

As the investigation continued, Wauwatosa police learned the suspect was a Wauwatosa resident. Officers assisted the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, the lead investigating agency, in executing a search warrant at that residence.

This is a developing story.

