Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc on lockdown due to tactical situation

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc is on lockdown Wednesday morning, March 17 due to an active tactical situation. 

Authorities say to avoid the area of Highway 67 south of 94 and Delafield Road. 

"Currently, we have an active tactical situation at Roundy’s Distribution Center. The building is on lockdown at this time and the investigation is ongoing," said John Krogmann, City of Oconomowoc Police Department. 

This is a developing story.

