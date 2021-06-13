Police: 4 Milwaukee shootings in less than 2 hours

Milwaukee police are investigating four shootings that happened in a matter of two hours Sunday morning, June 13.

The first shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. near 24th and Mitchell on Milwaukee's south side. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

The second shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near 22nd and Burleigh. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

A third shooting happened in Milwaukee's Water Street bar district around 2 a.m. Two Racine men were injured as the result of an argument.

The fourth shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. near 32nd and Villard on the city's north side. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. The shooting appears to be the result of two groups shooting at each other.

Police have responded to 12 shootings that left two dead and several injured in the Milwaukee area this weekend. A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting near Farwell and Lafayette on the city's east side. Police say the man shot the woman and turned the gun on himself. The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

