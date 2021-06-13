Shooting on Water and Michigan; 2 Racine men injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured near Water and Michigan around 2 a.m. Sunday, June 13.

The victims, a 27-year-old Racine man and a 21-year-old Racine man, sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries and were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

This is the second shooting in as many days in Milwaukee's Water Street bar district. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near Water and Knapp early Saturday morning, June 12. Eight people were shot in a matter of 30 hours in Milwaukee this weekend.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android