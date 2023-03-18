Expand / Collapse search

Polar Plunge fundraiser at Milwaukee lakefront

Polar Plunge at Milwaukee Lakefront

MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of supporters will "Go Polar"  and take the polar plunge on the Milwaukee Lakefront to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.

Live music, food & beverage, hot cocoa, and merchandise will be available at this event.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the plunging will begin immediately following the closing ceremony at 11 a.m.

To learn more about the event and how to donate to this fundraiser go to polarplungewi.org
 