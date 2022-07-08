Pleasant Prairie police seize 'ghost gun,' drugs from Illinois men

article

Pleasant Prairie police arrested two Zion, Illinois men during separate traffic stops Thursday, July 7 – seizing drugs and a "ghost gun."

The first traffic stop was made shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. An officer stopped a driver near 39th and Springbrook. After smelling marijuana, the officer searched the vehicle.

During the search, police said, the officer found and seized a loaded handgun determined to be a ghost gun. A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized, too. In the first incident, police arrested a 20-year-old man from Zion.

Later in the day, around 4:45 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop on Sheridan Road north of 104th Street. The officer smelled marijuana, and the driver turned some over to the officer, according to police.

A search also found the driver had a handgun in his pants, and additional illegal drugs and paraphernalia was seized. The driver, an 18-year-old Zion man, was arrested.