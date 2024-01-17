Pewaukee attempted kidnapping; woman grabbed while leaving store

article

A 37-year-old Waukesha man has been arrested in connection to an attempted kidnapping that occurred in the City of Pewaukee on Monday, Jan. 15.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, a 40-year-old woman was leaving The Beer Depot, located on Prospect Avenue, when a man approached her and picked her up off the ground.

The woman was able to get away from the man uninjured and ran back into the business.

The man left the area in a vehicle.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department Detectives located the man at his residence, and he was taken into custody.

Charges of attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct were forwarded to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The man remains in custody. This appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, officials say.