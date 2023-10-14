Purposeful pancake breakfast; Milwaukee police honor fallen officer

article

Milwaukee police officers and the community gathered at District 4 on Saturday morning, Oct. 14 for a pancake breakfast with a purpose.

"Peter loved being a police officer, and he loved the city of Milwaukee," said Patty Jerving.

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving is remembered for his love of career and community.

"He was going to be one of the best of us. He really was. He loved this job, he loved it more than anything," said Milwaukee Police Sgt. Paul Graczyk.

In February, Officer Jerving died in the line of duty. Patty Jerving is his mother.

"He meant a lot to a lot of people and that means a lot to me," Patty Jerving said.

On Saturday morning, Jerving's fellow officers, family and the community came together for a pancake breakfast fundraiser.

"To get officers that work with Officer Jerving and his friends in the department to go Washington D.C. in May for what is called Police Week," Graczyk said.

Police Week honors officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

"We’d like to send his entire shift that worked with him, anybody that’s willing to go and wants to go. If we can send 100 that would be great," Graczyk said.

Sgt. Graczyk said the pancake breakfast will help with airfare and hotels. It will also allow them to focus more on their fallen brother.

"It’s one of those things where we get and chance to grieve and reminisce as a family," Graczyk said. "He had a bright future, and he was taken to soon."

"These officers that want to go to honor him – it’s just overwhelming," Patty Jerving said.

The sergeant said the Milwaukee Police Association is also taking funds through its Fallen Heroes Fund that will help send officers to Police Week.