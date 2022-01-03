Expand / Collapse search

Oshkosh man sentenced, illegal firearm possession

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison following a conviction for felony possession of a firearm. 

According to court filings, officers with the Oshkosh Police Department obtained and executed a search warrant at Kenneth Wright’s residence in December 2020. Officers recovered a .380 Bursa firearm. At the time, Wright had previously been convicted of two felony drug distribution offenses. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

At Wright's sentencing, the judge noted the "very serious nature of the crime," the defendant’s serious criminal record, and a need to protect the community from such firearm violations. In addition to the 57-month prison sentence, the judge ordered Wright to spend three years on supervised release upon his discharge from federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department.

