Oshkosh man sentenced, illegal firearm possession

A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison following a conviction for felony possession of a firearm.

According to court filings, officers with the Oshkosh Police Department obtained and executed a search warrant at Kenneth Wright’s residence in December 2020. Officers recovered a .380 Bursa firearm. At the time, Wright had previously been convicted of two felony drug distribution offenses. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

At Wright's sentencing, the judge noted the "very serious nature of the crime," the defendant’s serious criminal record, and a need to protect the community from such firearm violations. In addition to the 57-month prison sentence, the judge ordered Wright to spend three years on supervised release upon his discharge from federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department.