Open Record: Sudden Death
MILWAUKEE - It's been about 45 days since a tragic incident outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee. What started as one man's erratic behavior escalated into a violent struggle and ended in the death of 43-year-old D'Vontaye Mitchell. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bria Jones on to talk about the disturbance, the hotel's response, the protests and civil outcry, and the criminal case against four men now charged with felony murder.
