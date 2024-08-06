D'Vontaye Mitchell death: Murder charges filed, arrest warrants issued

article

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged four people with felony murder in the June death of D'Vontaye Mitchell.

A criminal complaint identifies Todd Erickson, Devin Johnson-Carson, Brandon Turner and Herbert Williamson in the case. Officials said arrest warrants have been issued for all four.

Detectives with MPD's Homicide Division were called to the downtown Hyatt Regency hotel around 4:30 p.m. on June 30. Mitchell died at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, police spoke to multiple witnesses and determined Erickson, Johnson-Carson, Turner and Williamson were involved in Mitchell's death. Erickson and Turner were hotel security guards, Johnson-Carson was a front desk attendant and Williamson was a bellhop.

Turner was not on duty but "happened to be at the hotel" at the time, prosecutors said, while the other three men were on duty.

Security video

Multiple cameras at the hotel captured the incident.

The video shows Mitchell running through the hotel lobby "in what appears to be a frantic manner," per the complaint. He eventually entered a women's restroom and closed the door. A woman left the restroom seconds later as Turner went in and pulled Mitchell out.

Turner grabbed Mitchell by the shirt, the complaint states, as Mitchell held his hands up at times. Once in the main lobby, a struggle between the two men ensued and Turner punched Mitchell – knocking him to the floor.

A hotel guest then tried to help Turner, per the complaint, "appearing to corral" Mitchell as he moved. The two men then dragged Mitchell through the sliding doors from the hotel lobby to the driveway in front of the hotel. The guest is not charged in the case.

Another hotel employee hit Mitchell with a broom, according to the complaint, and Mitchell then hit that employee back – knocking the employee to the ground. Turner then repeatedly punched Mitchell. The other hotel employee is not charged in the case.

Video showed Mitchell move "as if attempting to re-enter the hotel," the complaint states. Turner, the hotel guest and the other hotel employee then grabbed Mitchell and pushed him back outside. That's when Erickson arrived and the four of them tackled Mitchell to the ground.

While Mitchell was on the ground, prosecutors said Turner continued to punch Mitchell. Johnson-Carson punched Mitchell once, and Erickson appeared to punch him but kicked him in the torso instead.

Mitchell held his arm up to shield the blows, the complaint states, resisting the men's efforts to flip him onto his stomach. Eventually, Mitchell was held face first to the pavement with Erickson, Johnson-Carson and Williamson on top of him. They held him in that position for eight-to-nine minutes when police and emergency responders arrived.

During the time he was held down, video showed Mitchell trying to break free. Toward the end of that time time, the complaint notes he stopped showing movement, resistance or "other signs of life."

Facebook video

Police obtained a video that began after the four men had pinned Mitchell to the ground. In it, Mitchell can be heard making loud noises "as though breathing heavily." He can be heard yelling "please" and "I'm sorry." Erickson could be heard yelling "stay down" and "stop fighting" before looking to the camera and saying "this is what happens when you go into the ladies room."

A female staff member said Mitchell threatened to shoot them, per the complaint. A gun was not found in his person.

Women in restroom

One of the women who was inside the restroom told police Mitchell came in and tried to close the door, per the complaint. She asked him to let her out, and he said "no" and stood in front of the door, so she pushed past him. She later saw Mitchell fighting with hotel staff and thought he was on drugs because of how his behavior.

Another woman who was in the restroom said Mitchell "frantically" walked in "like he was running away from someone," according to the complaint. She said Mitchell appeared to be trying to lock the door when the other woman got out and a security guard came in.

Hotel guest

The hotel guest who helped Turner also spoke to police. He said he was waiting for a food delivery when he saw Mitchell run through the lobby and into the restroom. The hotel guest said Turner punched Mitchell, who was "much larger" than the security guard, and he decided to help. The two men then dragged Mitchell outside. The hotel guest said he tried to calm Mitchell down and did not believe excessive force was used.

Death investigation

Prosecutors said, throughout the video, Mitchell's behavior was "erratic and confusing, and he engages in continuous physical resistance" against the men involved. However, Mitchell did not instigate any violence or display any "obviously aggressive or threatening behavior while on the hotel premises."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Mitchell's death a homicide last week.

A report listed Mitchell's final cause of death as "restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine." The report notes that the injury to Mitchell came when he was "restrained in prone position by multiple individuals after drug (cocaine, methamphetamine) use."

The complaint states a metal pipe "consistent with inhaling cocaine base" was found on Mitchell's person after his death, as was a glass pipe. He did not have a wallet or cash on him at the time.

Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office statement:

Today, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of Felony Murder against four individuals related to the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Milwaukee on June 30, 2024.

These charges are based on an extensive review of the evidence collected by the Milwaukee Police Department, the autopsy conducted and the report produced by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, and information received from members of the community.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the four individuals charged in this case. All charged individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.