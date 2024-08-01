D'Vontaye Mitchell death; autopsy complete, ruled a homicide: report

D'Vontaye Mitchell's autopsy is reportedly complete, just over a month after his death outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

William Sulton, who's representing Mitchell’s widow DeAsia Harmon, said Thursday, Aug. 1 that the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Mitchell died by homicide, specifically caused by restraint asphyxia.

Sulton said he expects the ME’s office to release the full autopsy and investigation in the near future, as he did not see the report.

He also said the Milwaukee Police Department is "preventing the release of the autopsy and investigation," saying "that is wrong and consistent with their behavior since the beginning of this tragedy."

D'Vontaye Mitchell

Mitchell, 43, died outside the hotel on Sunday, June 30. Graphic video showed him being held down by four now-fired Hyatt employees, two of them said to be security officers.

For weeks now, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has been reviewing felony murder charges, referred by MPD, for those four people.

Witnesses said Mitchell locked himself inside a women's bathroom and fought with the private security guards, who then held him down until officers arrived. He was unresponsive when they did.

A family member said cocaine and amphetamines were discovered in the autopsy results as well.