D'Vontaye Mitchell death: All 4 accused of murder now in custody

All four men accused of felony murder in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell outside a Milwaukee hotel are now in custody.

Herbert Williamson, 53, turned himself in on Friday morning. The other three men charged in the case – Todd Erickson, Devin Johnson-Carson and Brandon Turner – have all made their initial court appearances.

Johnson-Carson was in court Friday morning and had his cash bond set at $5,000. Erickson and Turner were in court Thursday; their cash bond was set at $50,000 and $30,000, respectively.

Cause of death

According to a criminal complaint, Mitchell was pan handling outside of the Hyatt Regency hotel, ran inside and refused to leave. All four of the men accused in his death rolled the 43-year-old man onto his stomach as they tried to restrain him.

Prosecutors said being on his stomach restricted Mitchell's breathing and caused his death. The medical examiner's office said Mitchell was morbidly obese, had cocaine and meth in his system, and had heart disease – and that Mitchell could have died in that face-down position even if no one applied force.

Additional charges?

An attorney for Mitchell's widow said a hotel employee who hit Mitchell with a broom, as well as a guest who was involved in the incident, should be charged with battery.

"No question there are others who are party to the battery that Mr. Mitchell suffered," Attorney William Sulton said Thursday.